Suffered some pricks, but I'm alright: Rajinikanth after Man vs Wild shoot

Zee News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Rajinikanth was in Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park in Karnataka when reports of him being injured on the sets of the show surfaced.   
News video: Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs wild adventure show with Bear Grylls

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth to appear on Man Vs wild adventure show with Bear Grylls 01:31

 ANOTHER REASON TO CHEER FOR ALL THE THALAIVAR FANS, BUT THIS TIME ITS NOT ANOTHER BLOCKBUSTER COMING UP BUT SUPERSTAR RAJINIKANTH IS SET TO APPEAR ON THE POPULAR ADVENTURE SHOW MAN Vs WILD SHOW WITH SURVIVALIST BEAR GRYLLS. THE MAN Vs WILD SHOW MADE HEADLINES RECENTLY WHEN IN 2019 PM NARENDRA MODI...

After PM Modi, Rajinikanth shoots for Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild' show [Video]After PM Modi, Rajinikanth shoots for Bear Grylls' 'Man vs Wild' show

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth will be featured on 'Man vs Wild'.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published


Rajinikanth DID NOT injure himself while shooting for Man vs Wild with Bear Grylls, officials confirm

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth suffered no injuries during the shoot of Discovery Channel's popular program 'Man vs Wild' in Bandipur Tiger Reserve, an official...
Bollywood Life Also reported by •HinduZee NewsDNA

Bear Grylls, Rajinikanth arrive at Bandipur to shoot 'Man vs Wild' episode

Bandipur (Karnataka) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): British adventurer Bear Grylls and superstar Rajinikanth arrived at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve And National Park in...
Sify

