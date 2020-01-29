Kelly Ripa Dances Her Heart Out to Shakira Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Looks like somebody's ready for the 2020 Super Bowl this weekend! And well, who wouldn't be excited and in the mood to break out their best dance when we're only days away...
5 of the Weirdest Super Bowl Halftime Shows 5. Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye (1995) Produced by Disney to coincide with the opening of the Disneyland ride, the show included a snake, fire effects and Tony Bennett. 4. The Blues Brothers Without John Belushi (1997) Belushi had been...
With only days to go until Super Bowl LIV, excitement continues to build for the Chiefs in Kansas City. Visitors are filling up hotels in and around the heart of downtown Kansas City. By Tuesday, all..