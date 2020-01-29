Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nicki Minaj's Brother Sentenced to 25 Years to Life For Sexual Assault

Billboard.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The brother of rapper Nicki Minaj was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl at his Long Island...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Nicki Minaj's brother gets 25 to life in prison for child sexual assault

Nicki Minaj's brother gets 25 to life in prison for child sexual assault 00:44

 Nicki Minaj's brother has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for child sexual assault charges dating back to 2015.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nicki Minaj's brother sentenced to 25 years to life in prison [Video]Nicki Minaj's brother sentenced to 25 years to life in prison

On Jan. 27, Jelani Maraj was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison following a 2017 child r*pe conviction.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:45Published

Meek Mill Reportedly Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Ex Nicki Minaj & Her New Husband [Video]Meek Mill Reportedly Gets Into Heated Confrontation With Ex Nicki Minaj & Her New Husband

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – Former couple Meek Mill and Nicki Minaj reportedly ran into each other on Friday (January 24) at the high-end clothing store Maxfield in West Hollywood where chaos ensued...

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nicki Minaj's brother gets 25 to life in prison for child sexual assault


ContactMusic

Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj jailed over sexually assaulting girl, 11

Nicki Minaj's brother Jelani Maraj jailed over sexually assaulting girl, 11A judge convicted Jelani Maraj of predatory sexual assault and child endangerment in November 2017
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ari_love__

ARI RT @NYDailyNews: The brother of rapper Nicki Minaj was sentenced to 25 years to life in Long Island for raping his stepdaughter. The girl… 56 seconds ago

thissongsick

This Song is So Sick Nicki Minaj's Brother Sentenced to 25 Years to Life For Sexual Assault, https://t.co/DHynjb0rVa, 2 minutes ago

DonBrandon11

Genie RT @ShawnG927: Rapper Nicki Minaj is known as one of the biggest Trump haters out there, and she hates Trump so much the Dems want her to r… 3 minutes ago

Groovytrack

Groovy Tracks Nicki Minaj's Brother Sentenced to 25 Years to Life For Sexual Assault, https://t.co/zGpAnOpN33 9 minutes ago

Music_News_US

Music Nicki Minaj's Brother Sentenced to 25 Years to Life For Sexual Assault #Music https://t.co/xzIxOn72ru https://t.co/RkeY1PrCCI 9 minutes ago

John11551758

John Hennessy RT @USMarine_Vet: Trump Hater Nicki Minaj Brother Sentenced After Repeatedly Raping 11-Year-Old Stepdaughter - https://t.co/mZ8A8LjaVd 11 minutes ago

BluePurpleMusic

Jan Jansen Music Nicki Minaj's Brother Sentenced to 25 Years to Life For Sexual Assault https://t.co/QLDCTYIQpM #billboard… https://t.co/wT5STnkXA2 11 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.