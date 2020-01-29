Global  

Don Lemon Addresses Segment Mocking Trump Supporters: ‘I Was Laughing at the Joke and Not at Any Group of People’

Mediaite Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
CNN's *Don Lemon* took a brief moment during his show tonight to address the criticism he's received over a segment of him laughing as his guests mocked President *Donald Trump* and his supporters.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: 'Dumbest Man On Television': Trump Attacks CNN's Don Lemon

'Dumbest Man On Television': Trump Attacks CNN's Don Lemon 00:43

 President Trump attacked Don Lemon.

Ivanka Trump Slams Don Lemon For 'Smug Ridicule' Of 'Real Elites' [Video]Ivanka Trump Slams Don Lemon For 'Smug Ridicule' Of 'Real Elites'

Ivanka Trump slams Don Lemon.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:55Published

Furious parents blast art exhibition over Lego guns [Video]Furious parents blast art exhibition over Lego guns

Furious parents are threatening to boycott a children's art exhibition - which features models of GUNS used by terrorists - built out of LEGO.The controversial display - aimed at children aged 3-11 -..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:17Published


The Five Goes Off on Don Lemon, Panel Mocking Trump Supporters: ”Not Everybody With a Southern Accent Is a Deplorable Rube’

The hosts of Fox News' The Five today tore into *Don Lemon*, *Rick Wilson*, and *Wajahat Ali* for a CNN segment this past weekend in which the panelists mocked...
Mediaite

Viral Clip of Don Lemon and Panel Mocking Trump Supporters Ignites a Furor on MAGA Twitter: ‘Arrogant, Elitist Snobs’

MAGA Twitter is absolutely irate over a viral CNN segment from Saturday night — in which anchor Don Lemon doubled over in laughter after intense mockery of a...
Mediaite


DebHiers1

Deb ❌ ❤️🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @KazeSkyz: LOL. This. Is. Not. Believable. Don Lemon Addresses Segment Mocking Trump Supporters: 'I Was Laughing at the Joke and Not a… 11 minutes ago

kayostweet

karen otto Nice Try—- not quite sincere enough though... #blesshisheart https://t.co/q6iZp6FE8l 13 minutes ago

CRKittle

Rapepublican GrOPe ThinkTank The fk your feelings crowd was so upset that Lemon had to apologize LMAO https://t.co/VKqz2hWPOl 15 minutes ago

KazeSkyz

Raven LOL. This. Is. Not. Believable. Don Lemon Addresses Segment Mocking Trump Supporters: 'I Was Laughing at the Joke… https://t.co/WyJ5BMBBdT 26 minutes ago

cybyst

Cybyst RT @Mediaite: Don Lemon Addresses Segment Mocking Trump Supporters: 'I Was Laughing at the Joke and Not at Any Group of People' https://t.c… 26 minutes ago

michaelaleach

Michael A. Leach DAMAGE CONTROL: CNN's Don Lemon Addresses Segment Mocking Trump Supporters: 'I Was Laughing at the Joke and Not at… https://t.co/mTbLLlyVxX 1 hour ago

Mediaite

Mediaite Don Lemon Addresses Segment Mocking Trump Supporters: 'I Was Laughing at the Joke and Not at Any Group of People' https://t.co/ZAKuZRnyCS 1 hour ago

