Priyanka Chopra to feature in ‘Matrix 4’?

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Priyanka Chopra has been tight lipped about her upcoming projects, but seems like the global icon was working towards bagging a biggie. According to a report on an international news portal, Priyanka is in the final stage of discussion to join the cast of the next film in the ‘Matrix’ saga. The actress will share the frame with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris in the untitled fourth installment of the sci-fi action series. Details of Priyanka’s part in ‘Matrix 4’ are being kept under wraps but it will surely be one interesting project in her filmography. The cast of ‘Matrix 4’ has been reportedly undergoing fight training since weeks and the movie is set to go on floors soon in Northern California. The fourth part of the series is being directed by Lana Wachowski, while it is bankrolled by Warner Bros and Village Roadshow Pictures.
