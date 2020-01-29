‘Fast and Furious 9’ teaser is sure to excite you

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Ahead of the trailer release on January 31, the makers of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ have now unveiled the teaser to the trailer and it will get you all intrigued and excited. The teaser features Vin Diesel and the ninth of these movies continues the story from the ‘The Fate of the Furious’.
Check out the official trailer tease for Fast & Furious 9 starring Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron and Michael Rooker!
Release Date: May 22, 2020
Fast & Furious 9 is an action...