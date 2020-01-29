‘Fast and Furious 9’ teaser is sure to excite you

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Ahead of the trailer release on January 31, the makers of ‘Fast and Furious 9’ have now unveiled the teaser to the trailer and it will get you all intrigued and excited. The teaser features Vin Diesel and the ninth of these movies continues the story from the ‘The Fate of the Furious’. 👓 View full article

