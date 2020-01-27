Global  

Al Pacino Stars in Jordan Peele-Produced Amazon Series 'Hunters' - Watch the Trailer! (Video)

Jordan Peele is bringing a brand new series to Amazon called Hunters, and you can watch the trailer right here. The teaser for the upcoming series debuted on Tuesday (January 28), and is set to air during the Super Bowl. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Al Pacino Al Pacino stars as Meyer Offerman, [...]
News video: Hunters on Amazon Prime Video - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Hunters on Amazon Prime Video - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer 01:00

 Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for the Amazon Prime Video series Hunters Season 1 starring Logan Lerman, Al Pacino, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Josh Radnor, Louis Ozawa, Changchien, Jerrika Hinton, Greg Austin, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin! Release Date:...

