Al Pacino Stars in Jordan Peele-Produced Amazon Series 'Hunters' - Watch the Trailer! (Video)

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Jordan Peele is bringing a brand new series to Amazon called Hunters, and you can watch the trailer right here. The teaser for the upcoming series debuted on Tuesday (January 28), and is set to air during the Super Bowl. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Al Pacino Al Pacino stars as Meyer Offerman, [...] 👓 View full article

