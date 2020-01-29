Saraswati Puja 2020: How you can celebrate the day

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 59 minutes ago )

Saraswati Puja 2020: The best time to perform Saraswati Puja is the Puvahana Kal, which stretches from sunrise till noon. According to Drikpanchang, Panchami tithi begins at 10:45 am on Wednesday and ends at 1:19 pm on Thursday. The muhurat duration is from 10:45 am to 12:34 pm on Wednesday. 👓 View full article

