WaPo Reporter Wrongfully Suspended After Kobe Bryant’s Death Calls Out Paper’s Top Editor to Explain Decision

Mediaite Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
WaPo Reporter Wrongfully Suspended After Kobe Bryant’s Death Calls Out Paper’s Top Editor to Explain DecisionFelicia Sonmez, the Washington Post national political reporter suspended for tweets she posted after the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant, publicly called out her newspaper’s top editor to explain his disciplinary decision that she claimed had “sown confusion” about the masthead’s goal of truth telling. In a series of tweets on Tuesday night, the just-reinstated Sonmez […]
News video: Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

 Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

