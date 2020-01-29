Global  

'Mighty Ducks' Star Shaun Weiss Arrested for Burglary While on Meth (Report)

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Shaun Weiss has been arrested for residential burglary and being under the influence of methamphetamine. The 41-year-old actor – who played Goldberg in The Mighty Ducks – was arrested around 7 a.m. on Sunday (January 26), police in Marysville, Calif. say, TMZ reports. Police reportedly responded to a home burglary call and found Shaun rummaging [...]
Recent related news from verified sources

'Mighty Duck' Star Shaun Weiss Booked for Burglary While High, His Mugshots Shock People

The former child star was booked into custody after police found him trespassing into a stranger's home and shattering the window of a vehicle to gain access...
AceShowbiz

'Mighty Ducks' Goalie Shaun Weiss Shocking Mug Shot For Meth Bust

Shaun Weiss -- famous for playing Goldberg in "The Mighty Ducks" -- was just arrested again ... another chapter in a tragic downward spiral. Police in...
TMZ.com

