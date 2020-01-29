Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Entertainment news - Shabaash Mithu first look: Taapsee Pannu brings cricketer Mithali Raj's life to silver screen

Zee News Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
'Shabaash Mithu' first look: Taapsee Pannu plays Mithali Raj in 'Shabaash Mithu'. The poster features her playing cricket in a stadium in the blue jersey and she sports an intense expression.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘My brother & coach’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals the two most important people of his life

‘My brother & coach’: Sachin Tendulkar reveals the two most important people of his life 02:26

 Sachin Tendulkar spoke about the two most important people of his life. The former Indian cricketer launched 'Tendulkar Middlesex Global Academy' in Mumbai on January 28. Sachin said, “The first person is my brother who was my first coach.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh [Video]83 First Look | ‘India was never the same after 1983 victory’: Ranveer Singh

First look of Kabir Khan’s sports drama 83 launched in Chennai. The event took place at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ranveer Singh, Jatin Sarna, Saqib Saleem & others arrived in style.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:04Published

Mum hid daughter from strangers because of 'purple' birthmarks [Video]Mum hid daughter from strangers because of "purple" birthmarks

The mum of a girl with "purple" birthmarks bravely admitted she hid her from strangers for SIX weeks after she was born - and even used filters in photos she posted online.Sara Farrow, 27, was scared..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Shabaash Mithu first look: Taapsee Pannu brings cricketer Mithali Raj's life to silver screen

'Shabaash Mithu' first look: Taapsee Pannu plays Mithali Raj in 'Shabaash Mithu'. The poster features her playing cricket in a stadium in the blue jersey and she...
Zee News

Shabaash Mithu first look: Taapsee Pannu plays Mithali Raj


Indian Express


Tweets about this

doctr_pro

Doctr Shabaash Mithu First Look: Taapsee Pannu Reminds Us Of Mithali Raj's Epic Response To Sexist Question - NDTV News https://t.co/5bo05P27MD 18 minutes ago

thepopcornoffce

POPCORN Taapsee Pannu is all set to raise the bar of her brilliant performances a notch higher with her upcoming film, ‘Sha… https://t.co/fzOljRoege 30 minutes ago

monikasamaria6

MéÊñÃkšhî 🐸 Šæmâřįą RT @timesofindia: Check out the first poster of #ShabaashMithu starring @taapsee as @M_Raj03 via @etimes https://t.co/j3i889sJnF 41 minutes ago

shankartwitt

shankar Entertainment news - Shabaash Mithu first look: Taapsee Pannu brings cricketer Mithali Raj&#039;s life to silver sc… https://t.co/h8rcamRGBW 44 minutes ago

Shubham19011997

Shubham Sharma RT @TheDailyPioneer: #Entertainment : "Shabaash Mithu", starring actor @taapsee as Indian women's cricket team captain @M_Raj03, will relea… 52 minutes ago

etimes

ETimes Taapsee absolutely nails her Mithali Raj look in the poster! @taapsee #ShabaashMithu https://t.co/icTTfJtvT7 57 minutes ago

bombaytimes

BombayTimes Actress @taapsee absolutely nails her Mithali Raj look in the poster! #ShabaashMithu https://t.co/SmdHQRr2mD 57 minutes ago

Onmanorama

Onmanorama #TaapseePannu shares #ShabaashMithu first look from #MitahliRaj biopic... https://t.co/YU3G3jivPF 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.