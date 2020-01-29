Global  

Jennifer Beals: 'You can never have enough stories about the queer community'

Independent Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
More than a decade after she last played lesbian gallerist Bette Porter in 'The L Word', Jennifer Beals talks to Adam White about returning for its new sequel series, 'Generation Q', the importance of queer storytelling, and how 'Flashdance' became an anomaly in her long and varied CV
