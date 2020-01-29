The 1975, Tom Jones, Simple Minds To Headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Michael Kiwanuka, McFly, Travis, and Lionel Richie to perform...



*The 1975*, *Tom Jones*, *Simple Minds* will headline this year's *Edinburgh Summer Sessions*.



The concert series takes place at the city's Princes Street Gardens, with the city centre site playing host to three weeks of live music.



Spanning August 8th - 20th, Edinburgh Summer Sessions is set to welcome The 1975 to Scotland for a one off show.



Elsewhere, fans can soak up Michael Kiwanuka, pop legend Tom Jones, soul great Lionel Richie, and Scotland's very own Travis.



Lionel Richie comments: “I'm really looking forward to heading back to Scotland next summer, the crowds are some of the best in the world and I can't wait to get back over there to see you all!”



Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 31st).



