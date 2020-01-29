Global  

The 1975, Tom Jones, Simple Minds To Headline Edinburgh Summer Sessions

Clash Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The 1975, Tom Jones, Simple Minds To Headline Edinburgh Summer SessionsMichael Kiwanuka, McFly, Travis, and Lionel Richie to perform...

*The 1975*, *Tom Jones*, *Simple Minds* will headline this year's *Edinburgh Summer Sessions*.

The concert series takes place at the city's Princes Street Gardens, with the city centre site playing host to three weeks of live music.

Spanning August 8th - 20th, Edinburgh Summer Sessions is set to welcome The 1975 to Scotland for a one off show.

Elsewhere, fans can soak up Michael Kiwanuka, pop legend Tom Jones, soul great Lionel Richie, and Scotland's very own Travis.

Lionel Richie comments: “I'm really looking forward to heading back to Scotland next summer, the crowds are some of the best in the world and I can't wait to get back over there to see you all!”

Tickets go on sale this Friday (January 31st).

