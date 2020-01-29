Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

BTS Bring 'Black Swan' To The Late Late Show With James Corden

Clash Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
BTS Bring 'Black Swan' To The Late Late Show With James CordenIt's the moment everything changed...

*BTS* performed their new single 'Black Swan' on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night (January 28th).

The boy band's new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' lands next month, with BTS planning a huge international tour.

Set to touch down in the UK, the K-Pop group's next move is the subject of feverish anticipation.

Hitting up the Late Late Show with James Corden, BTS performed new single 'Black Swan' in full for the first time.

It was an astonishing performance - so tightly choreographed, and executed perfectly.

The single itself shared its title with the acclaimed 2010 ballet drama, and there's certainly an element of balletic grace in this performance.

Causing a colossal stir on social media, BTS underlined their status as a truly global pop phenomenon.

Tune in now.

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: BTS Debuts New Song On 'The Late Late Show'

BTS Debuts New Song On 'The Late Late Show' 01:50

 After bringing K-pop to the GRAMMYs, BTS stopped by "The Late Late Show with James Corden" to debut their new single "Black Swan."

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

BTS drops new single 'Black Swan' [Video]BTS drops new single 'Black Swan'

The K-Pop superstars previously announced that they will be releasing their next album on Feb. 21.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

BTS Releases New Song 'Black Swan' | Billboard News [Video]BTS Releases New Song 'Black Swan' | Billboard News

BTS Releases New Song 'Black Swan' | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

BTS Debuted 'Black Swan' on 'The Late Late Show', And Everyone Is In Flap

BTS are back! And they’ve set social media alight, again. On Tuesday night (Jan. 28), the K-pop superstars were the musical guests on The Late...
Billboard.com

Watch BTS and Ashton Kutcher Play a Hilarious Game of Hide-and-Seek

Hide-and-seek was the name of game on Tuesdays's The Late Late Show with James Corden. Host James Corden recruited Ashton Kutcher and the seven members of BTS to...
E! Online Also reported by •Independent

Tweets about this

bthescenevii

beyondthescenevii ⁷ RT @bangtan_india: “It was an astonishing performance - so tightly choreographed, and executed perfectly. The single itself shared its titl… 14 seconds ago

sharondornan1

Sharon⁷ RT @PopCrush: Watch @BTS_twt bring #BlackSwanLive to life on #BTSxCorden https://t.co/Y533ekoYpl 52 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.