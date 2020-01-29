BTS Bring 'Black Swan' To The Late Late Show With James Corden

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

It's the moment everything changed...



*BTS* performed their new single 'Black Swan' on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night (January 28th).



The boy band's new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' lands next month, with BTS planning a huge international tour.



Set to touch down in the UK, the K-Pop group's next move is the subject of feverish anticipation.



Hitting up the Late Late Show with James Corden, BTS performed new single 'Black Swan' in full for the first time.



It was an astonishing performance - so tightly choreographed, and executed perfectly.



The single itself shared its title with the acclaimed 2010 ballet drama, and there's certainly an element of balletic grace in this performance.



Causing a colossal stir on social media, BTS underlined their status as a truly global pop phenomenon.



Tune in now.



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

It's the moment everything changed...*BTS* performed their new single 'Black Swan' on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night (January 28th).The boy band's new album 'MAP OF THE SOUL : 7' lands next month, with BTS planning a huge international tour.Set to touch down in the UK, the K-Pop group's next move is the subject of feverish anticipation.Hitting up the Late Late Show with James Corden, BTS performed new single 'Black Swan' in full for the first time.It was an astonishing performance - so tightly choreographed, and executed perfectly.The single itself shared its title with the acclaimed 2010 ballet drama, and there's certainly an element of balletic grace in this performance.Causing a colossal stir on social media, BTS underlined their status as a truly global pop phenomenon.Tune in now.Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

