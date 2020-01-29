Global  

Love Aaj Kal song Haan Main Galat: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan's 'Twist' hook step will make you dance

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Seems like the first party song of the year is already here! Love Aaj Kal's makers released its second track from their album and the peppy music along with the hook steps by Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan will surely make you groove. Haan Main Galat, the new song from the Love Aaj Kal soundtrack, is one with a...
News video: Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan promote Love Aaj Kal at Indian Idol 11

Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan promote Love Aaj Kal at Indian Idol 11 03:05

 Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were spotted at the sets of Indian Idol 11. They were promoting their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal. Sara wore a traditional white floral embroidered lehenga. Kartik wore a monochrome jacket with black denims.

Sara Ali Khan's before transformation video goes viral [Video]Sara Ali Khan's before transformation video goes viral

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a video of herself before her transformation which has gone viral. #Saraalikhan, #sarakasara, #sarthik, #sarainstagram, #loveaajkal

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan step out in style to promote 'Love Aaj Kal' [Video]Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan step out in style to promote 'Love Aaj Kal'

Ever since Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have come together for the Imtiaz Ali film " Love Aaj Kal", rumours that they are dating have been rife.

Love Aaj Kal song Haan Main Galat: Sara Ali Khan dancing on papa Saif Ali Khan's classic 'Twist' is what we have all been waiting for

Call it trivial or call it a huge deal, but to see any ward performing on their parents' hit track is something that rarely happens in Bollywood. And it has...
Love Aaj Kal song 'Haan Main Galat' out now

Titled as, ‘Haan Main Galat’, the song is a full-on dance number featuring Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan. The song also includes the popular number...
Tweets about this

CinemaBol

BolCinema Haan Main Galat Song, Haan Main Galat Song Lyrics, bol, 2020 song, lyrics in English, lyrics in Hindi, singer, cast… https://t.co/YO6SzWtJX6 23 seconds ago

FilmyCurry

FilmyCurry This is how remixes should be made , Enjoy #HaanMainGalat #LoveAajKal https://t.co/YV0y5fgPvC @TheAaryanKartik… https://t.co/96wD9OWAWA 44 seconds ago

BizAsia

BizAsia The second song from #LoveAajKal is out! Watch #HaanMainGalat with a #Twist sampling here: https://t.co/qBk7Xshwe4 @sonymusicindia 2 minutes ago

Samirmanglam

😰Please Follow Me😭 Love Aaj Kal’s latest song Haan Main Galat is Imtiaz’s quirky take on Love as we see it Aaj Kal : Bollywood News… https://t.co/9JVpXaPI1N 8 minutes ago

KartikAaryanHQ

TeamKartikAaryan RT @MissMalini: I'm in love with the hook step! Dancing to this one for sure. - @ravanspeaks, Sr. Entertainment Blogger @TheAaryanKartik #S… 8 minutes ago

MissMalini

MissMalini I'm in love with the hook step! Dancing to this one for sure. - @ravanspeaks, Sr. Entertainment Blogger… https://t.co/pBERu7RQig 9 minutes ago

KartikAaryanHQ

TeamKartikAaryan RT @mid_day: Love Aaj Kal Song #HaanMainGalat: #SaraAliKhan, #KartikAaryan's 'Twist' Hook Step Will Make You Dance @TheAaryanKartik @WeAr… 19 minutes ago

KartikAaryanHQ

TeamKartikAaryan RT @etimes: The song is a full-on dance number featuring #SaraAliKhan and Kartik Aaryan! @TheAaryanKartik #LoveAajKal #HaanMainGalat htt… 19 minutes ago

