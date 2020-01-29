All's not well between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and designer Manish Malhotra?
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Ever since Priyanka Chopra Jonas ignored Manish Malhotra at the Umang 2020 show, an event by Bollywood celebrities for the Mumbai police, the industry's gossip mills have been working overtime to figure out the reason. It appears, a miffed PeeCee was keen to tell the world that he had rubbed her the wrong way.
