Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > All's not well between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and designer Manish Malhotra?

All's not well between Priyanka Chopra Jonas and designer Manish Malhotra?

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Ever since Priyanka Chopra Jonas ignored Manish Malhotra at the Umang 2020 show, an event by Bollywood celebrities for the Mumbai police, the industry's gossip mills have been working overtime to figure out the reason. It appears, a miffed PeeCee was keen to tell the world that he had rubbed her the wrong way.

At the event,...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Pinkvilla - Published < > Embed
News video: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Best and Worst Dressed at Grammys 2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Best and Worst Dressed at Grammys 2020 04:00

 Priyanka Chopra Jonas Ariana Grande Camila Cabello Best and Worst Dressed at Grammys 2020

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Negotiations to Join 'The Matrix 4' | THR News [Video]Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Negotiations to Join 'The Matrix 4' | THR News

The Warner Bros. film opens May 21, 2021.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:28Published

Priyanka Chopra Jonas BADLY Trolled For Her DEEP BOLD Navel Dress | Grammy's 2020 [Video]Priyanka Chopra Jonas BADLY Trolled For Her DEEP BOLD Navel Dress | Grammy's 2020

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas trolled for her 2020 Grammy's appearance along with her husband Nick Jonas. Watch the video to know what exactly the trollers have to say.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Grammys 2020: Priyanka Chopra Jonas' pierced belly button with plunging neckline dress looks stunning

Priyanka Chopra isn't hitting the headlines as a nominee or winner at the Grammys, but the actress has made sure to make it big with her style quotient. While...
Mid-Day Also reported by •The WrapDNABollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra looks like a dream in her pre-Grammys look, shares sizzling pictures on Instagram!

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday shared her pre-Grammys' party look. Wearing a champagne satin backless gown, Priyanka is definitely leaving her fans in...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.