Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Saif Ali Khan: It would be fun to see Yuzvendra Chahal take Martin Guptill's wicket

Mid-Day Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Actor Saif Ali Khan, who is the son of late legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan (Pataudi), finds young squad of Team India quite impressive. Right now, he is rooting for off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal to take New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill's wicket in the next match.

Chahal and Guptill recently became Internet sensations...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan step out in style to promote 'Love Aaj Kal' [Video]Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan step out in style to promote 'Love Aaj Kal'

Ever since Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have come together for the Imtiaz Ali film " Love Aaj Kal", rumours that they are dating have been rife.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:52Published

Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji Controversy, Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal 2, Taimur | All Controversies [Video]Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji Controversy, Sara Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal 2, Taimur | All Controversies

Saif Ali Khan Tanhaji controversy, Saif's reaction on Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's trailer Love Aaj Kal and Taimur Ali Khan. Watch all the top controversies!

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 03:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Ayee, you know what I told you': WATCH Yuzvendra Chahal asking Martin?Guptill to repeat Hindi cuss word again

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was recently in the news, but not for his on-field antics but for his off-field conversation with New Zealand batsman Martin...
DNA

He is sweet but bullies everyone at home: Saif Ali Khan reveals challenges of parenting Taimur Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan is showing no signs of slowing down as he is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Jawaani Jaaneman opposite Tabu and Alaia...
DNA


Tweets about this

TBReporter

Bollywood Reporter Saif Ali Khan: It would be fun to see Yuzvendra Chahal take Martin Guptill's wicket https://t.co/Beod2j9pwe https://t.co/zU5JkduriL 2 hours ago

fenil_seta

Fenil Seta The camera loves @AlayaF___ and she is so good in front of it. She is natural, sharp and a good actor. If the film… https://t.co/sOmW5rYrDI 7 hours ago

_Saif_Khan_

‏‎سیف सैफ RT @PrashantKishor: .@NitishKumar what a fall for you to lie about how and why you made me join JDU!! Poor attempt on your part to try and… 18 hours ago

das_varun99

VARUN DAS RT @MumbaiMirror: #SaifAliKhan: "I have interests that go beyond what I do, and that makes work interesting for me. I would hate to be trap… 19 hours ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror #SaifAliKhan: "I have interests that go beyond what I do, and that makes work interesting for me. I would hate to b… https://t.co/q2prx42849 19 hours ago

dt_next

DT Next #Saif said: The young players of the squad like Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have been very impressive… https://t.co/4O2KrnO5fC 20 hours ago

Saif_Khan_123_

Pakistan RT @MirMAKOfficial: If the #Indian PM had Tweeted about releasing an MQM-London worker arrested in #Pakistan, would you not quickly know th… 21 hours ago

SmitaMukerji

Sojourn INC's just annoyed BJP got projection via this act as a pro-Muslim pro-India. INC would rather award it to anti-nat… https://t.co/fxMkJrl7oK 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.