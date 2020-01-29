Rashami Desai: I am a strong woman and this is what I want to hear about myself

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Surviving the house of Bigg Boss S13 has been quite a challenge. As contestants move closer to the finale, they are trying really hard to calm themselves in the storm of the house.



In the recent episode, we caught Rashami Desai and Sana in a candid conversation where Rashami goes all out and says, "I am a very solid woman."... 👓 View full article

