'Antiques Roadshow' guest floored by worth of Rolex he paid $346 for in 1974 Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

An “Antiques Roadshow” guest in West Fargo, N.D. literally fell backward when he learned the potential worth of the Rolex he paid $345.97 while in the Air Force in 1974 in an episode that aired last Sunday. 👓 View full article

