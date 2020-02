Memphis rap legend Yo Gotti has bars for days. The hip-hop veteran recently pulled through for an unforgettable Hot 97 freestyle with radio host Funk Flex. Watch and comment below!The post Watch: Yo Gotti Demolishes New Hot 97 Funk Flex Freestyle appeared first on .

