Watch: Shaquille O’Neal Breaks Down + Can’t Hold Back Tears During Kobe Bryant Discussion

SOHH Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Watch: Shaquille O’Neal Breaks Down + Can’t Hold Back Tears During Kobe Bryant DiscussionNBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is having a hard time dealing with the shocking loss of his former teammate Kobe Bryant. The Los Angeles Lakers icon spoke up on the Black Mamba’s death this week and dished on how much the passing has had on him. Watch and comment below!

News video: Shaquille O'Neal on Kobe Bryant

Shaquille O'Neal on Kobe Bryant 02:00

 Shaquille O&apos;Neal paid tribute to his friend and former teammate, Kobe Bryant, with one of their shared favorite hobbies: music.

