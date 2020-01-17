DJ Khaled Posts First Photo of New Son Aalam

DJ Khaled has shared the first photo of his newborn son Aalam. The 44-year-old DJ and his wife Nicole Tuck, also 44, welcomed their new baby into the world last week. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old son Asahd. “BROTHERS ! ASAHD ! And AALAM !” Khaled captioned the sweet Instagram photo below on [...]



