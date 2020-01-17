Global  

DJ Khaled Posts First Photo of New Son Aalam

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
DJ Khaled has shared the first photo of his newborn son Aalam. The 44-year-old DJ and his wife Nicole Tuck, also 44, welcomed their new baby into the world last week. The couple are also parents to 3-year-old son Asahd. “BROTHERS ! ASAHD ! And AALAM !” Khaled captioned the sweet Instagram photo below on [...]
