Tom Flowers 🎧 Twin wrestlers Brie and Nikki Bella announce they're both pregnant https://t.co/cEV4uC9LY0 via @nbcnews 4 seconds ago Kelli S. RT @enews: Brie and Nikki Bella Announce They Are Both Pregnant https://t.co/nFX91ucFok 5 seconds ago Gibby RT @WWE: 🍼 Congrats, @BellaTwins!!! 🍼 Nikki & Brie revealed to @people that they are BOTH pregnant! https://t.co/c7iCdBlQSn 12 seconds ago King. Tsoanelo Nkosi RT @enews: The Bella twins are going to be parents! Yes, BOTH of them! #TotalBellas stars Nikki & Brie Bella just announced that they are b… 13 seconds ago 𝖒𝖊𝖑 RT @enews: This is what we like to call a twin-incidence: Nikki and Brie Bella are pregnant at the same time. Yes, seriously! https://t.co/… 1 minute ago