Brie and Nikki Bella Announce They Are Both Pregnant

E! Online Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Congratulations to Nikki Bella and Brie Bella! The Total Bellas stars are BOTH pregnant! That's right, Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, while...
Credit: Bang Media World
News video: Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant 01:07

 Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant - and due less than two weeks apart, but insisted it wasn't "planned".

