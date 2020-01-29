Global  

WATCH: Republicans Lash Out at NBC News Reporter During White-Hot Impeachment Grilling

Mediaite Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
NBC News correspondent Heidi Przybyla locked horns with Republican members of Congress, who lashed out at her as she grilled them about the Ukraine scandal that underpins the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
