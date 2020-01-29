Global  

GOP Senate Committee Condemns Doug Collins’s ‘Stunning’ Plan to Run for Senate as Selfish and Shortsighted

Mediaite Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Rep. Doug Collins confirmed plans that he intends to run for U.S. Senate during a Fox & Friends appearance Wednesday morning. “We’re in for the Georgia Senate race. I’ve still got a lot of work left to do to help this president,” the fiercely loyal Trump defender said. “We’re getting ready for a good time […]
Georgia’s Collins to challenge newly sworn-in GOP senator

ATLANTA (AP) — U.S. Rep. Doug Collins announced Wednesday that he’s running for a U.S. Senate seat held by a fellow Republican, setting up a battle that...
Seattle Times Also reported by •FOXNews.comNYTimes.com

Rep. Doug Collins expected to run for Senate, setting up GOP clash

The move complicates Republicans' efforts to hold onto a battleground Senate seat.
Politico

