Aaron Hernandez's Fiancée Addresses Sexuality Rumors After Netflix Docuseries

E! Online Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, the fiancée of the late Aaron Hernandez, is speaking out about Netflix's docueries. Less than a month after Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Aaron Hernandez's fianceé releases statement after Netflix Docuseries [Video]Aaron Hernandez's fianceé releases statement after Netflix Docuseries

She announced that she'll be taking a break from social media in the wake of the three-part series 'Killer Inside'.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

7 Sports Cave (January 19th) [Video]7 Sports Cave (January 19th)

The 7 Sports Cave wraps up the NFL championship weekend, discusses the Aaron Hernandez Netflix documentary, and hangs out with a Red Wings special guest.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 22:17Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Aaron Hernandez Murder Victim's Lawyer Speaks Out Following Netflix Docu-Series

Aaron Hernandez continues to have an impact on many people. As the former NFL player continues to gain headlines after the release of Netflix's docu-series...
E! Online Also reported by •AceShowbizJust Jared

Jose Baez Rips Aaron Hernandez Documentary, Says CTE Was Issue Not Sexuality

Aaron Hernandez killed himself largely because he was suffering from CTE -- and NOT because he was agonizing over his sexuality ... so says his famous attorney....
TMZ.com

