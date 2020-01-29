Global  

Mike Bloomberg Confuses America With Surreal ‘Big Gay Ice Cream’ Ad

Mediaite Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Mike Bloomberg Confuses America With Surreal ‘Big Gay Ice Cream’ AdDemocratic presidential candidate and billionaire Mike Bloomberg appeared in a bizarre 10-second video Tuesday evening, during which he ate a tiny spoonful of ice cream and declared, “Big Gay Ice Cream is the best!” — shouting out the famed New York City ice cream parlor. “Where is my ice cream?” Bloomberg questioned at the start […]
News video: Michael Bloomberg Confuses Everyone With 'Big Gay Ice Cream' Video

Michael Bloomberg Confuses Everyone With 'Big Gay Ice Cream' Video 00:23

 Mike Bloomberg's latest campaign ad is confusing, to say the least.

