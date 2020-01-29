Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Meet the New Characters in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Meet the New Characters in 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
We’re getting a good look at all the new characters in the brand new movie, Top Gun: Maverick. The new images feature Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, Glen Powell as Hangman, Monica Barbaro as Phoenix, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Jay Ellis as Payback, and Danny Ramirez as Fanboy. Here’s a synopsis of the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020 [Video]Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020

Unicode Consortium Reveals 117 New Emojis Set for Release in 2020 The Unicode Consortium recently announced their approved list of emojis to be rolled out on iOS 14 and other platforms in 2020. Emoji..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Disney+ Unveils Four New Shows, Priyanka Chopra in Talks for 'The Matrix' & Kevin Hart Set for Action Comedy | THR News [Video]Disney+ Unveils Four New Shows, Priyanka Chopra in Talks for 'The Matrix' & Kevin Hart Set for Action Comedy | THR News

Disney+ announces four new shows, a new face joins 'The Matrix' and Kevin Hart and Jason Statham are teaming up for a new action comedy. These are the top stories of the day!

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 04:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

'Top Gun: Maverick': New photos intro Tom Cruise's class of recruits

Top Gun: Maverick turns Tom Cruise into a flight instructor and that matters because his class is filled with young and attractive Hollywood faces. Paramount...
Mashable

Pressure BioSciences unveils bench-top CBD oil-processing device for launch in 3Q 2020

Pressure BioSciences Inc (OTCMKTS:PBIO) announced that it’s targeting the third quarter to release its new BaroShear Mini device, a bench-top CBD...
Proactive Investors

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.