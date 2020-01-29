Global  

Cynthia Erivo Called Her Mom From a Plane to Share Her Oscars News!

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Cynthia Erivo paid a visit to Tuesday night’s (January 28) The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she talked about her 2020 Oscars nominations for her role in Harriet! The 33-year-old Harriet star and singer revealed the first call upon finding out was to her mother while she was on an airplane, and her [...]
News video: Celebrities Attend Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala

Celebrities Attend Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-Grammy Gala 00:33

 Cynthia Erivo, who has Oscar nominations for best actress and best original song for her work in "Harriet," performed at the music mogul's annual bash. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas and Cindy Hsu report.

Elton John to perform at Oscars [Video]Elton John to perform at Oscars

Sir Elton John, Cynthia Erivo, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman will all perform at this year's Academy Awards.

Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees? [Video]Oscars 2020: Who are the nominees?

Here is a look at the 2020 Oscars nominations for the top awards. Sir Sam Mendes, Sir Anthony Hopkins and Florence Pugh are among the British Oscar nominees, while Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker leads the..

Cynthia Erivo calls for Oscars rule changes


2020 Oscars Performers Revealed: Elton John, Cynthia Erivo and More Nominees

The performers for the 2020 Oscars ceremony have been revealed and include Elton John and Cynthia Erivo and other nominees for Best Original Song. The Academy of...
