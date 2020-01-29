Cynthia Erivo Called Her Mom From a Plane to Share Her Oscars News!
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () Cynthia Erivo paid a visit to Tuesday night’s (January 28) The Late Late Show with James Corden, where she talked about her 2020 Oscars nominations for her role in Harriet! The 33-year-old Harriet star and singer revealed the first call upon finding out was to her mother while she was on an airplane, and her [...]
Cynthia Erivo, who has Oscar nominations for best actress and best original song for her work in "Harriet," performed at the music mogul's annual bash. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas and Cindy Hsu report.