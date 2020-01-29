Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jessica Simpson calls disastrous Ellen DeGeneres 2017 interview 'a weak moment for me'

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
When Jessica Simpson appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017, fans grew concerned about her behavior and questioned if she was drunk. Now, the sober mother of three admits she cannot watch back the footage of the disastrous interview because it is a reminder of her rock bottom.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

NikkieTutorials Discusses Growing up Transgender [Video]NikkieTutorials Discusses Growing up Transgender

NikkieTutorials Discusses Growing up Transgender Last week, Nikkie posted a video entitled, 'I'm Coming Out,' where she revealed to her 13.1 million YouTube followers that she was transgender. On..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:12Published

Ellen DeGeneres Discussed Carol Burnett Honor at 2020 Golden Globes [Video]Ellen DeGeneres Discussed Carol Burnett Honor at 2020 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Reporter hosted the official after show for the 2020 Golden Globes.

Credit: THR Events     Duration: 02:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NikkieTutorials reveals how she was blackmailed into coming out as trans in emotional Ellen DeGeneres interview

NikkieTutorials has spoken to Ellen DeGeneres about the blackmail attempt that led her to come out as transgender. The YouTuber, real name Nikkie De Jager, came...
PinkNews

Jessica Simpson Gets Candid About Childhood Sexual Abuse (Video)

Jessica Simpson is getting candid about her past. The 39-year-old singer and entrepreneur sat down for an interview with Hoda Kotb for TODAY Wednesday (January...
Just Jared

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ZENINEWS

ZENITH NEWS® FOX NEWS reports: Jessica Simpson calls disastrous Ellen DeGeneres 2017 interview 'a weak moment for me' https://t.co/2Qywyw9B6p 4 hours ago

popfinna

pop.finna #1992185aadb25fda92aeb564d9f1ef15 #foxnewspersonjessicasimpson Jessica Simpson calls disastrous Ellen DeGeneres 201… https://t.co/z4TLhaWCDp 4 hours ago

MSNca

MSN Canada Jessica Simpson calls disastrous Ellen DeGeneres 2017 interview 'a weak moment for me' https://t.co/eXrexQNE25 4 hours ago

warlock012

warlock012 Jessica Simpson calls disastrous Ellen DeGeneres 2017 interview 'a weak moment for me' https://t.co/IJsSRq5L82 https://t.co/QkALMRlDBH 4 hours ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom Jessica Simpson calls disastrous Ellen DeGeneres 2017 interview ‘a weak moment for me’ https://t.co/cu53X03HtB 4 hours ago

odestech2014

OdesLink Media Group January 29, 2020 1:26 pm When Jessica Simpson appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017, fans grew concerned… https://t.co/mSNpy0W3Hl 4 hours ago

Elaine0631

Elaine Auzenne Jessica Simpson calls disastrous Ellen DeGeneres 2017 interview 'a weak moment for me' 5 hours ago

MMNewzz

MMNewzz Jessica Simpson calls disastrous Ellen DeGeneres 2017 interview 'a weak moment for me' https://t.co/4xnDJ82pE0 #news https://t.co/VNU2Ak9ENw 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.