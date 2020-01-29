Global  

Antonio Banderas Reveals He's in Talks to Bring His Spanish 'A Chorus Line' to Broadway!

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
A Chorus Line might be returning to Broadway… in Spanish! While making an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night (January 28), Pain & Glory star and Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas hinted that the acclaimed production might be on its way to New York. Antonio opened a theater and school in [...]
