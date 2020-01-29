Global  

Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Major 'Punk'd' Prank Idea for Billie Eilish - Watch Here!

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Ashton Kutcher took us back to his Punk’d days on last night’s (January 28) The Late Late Show with James Corden! The 41-year-old The Ranch actor shared his thoughts on the MTV prank show’s big return on Quibi with Chance the Rapper, and also revealed how he’d prank Billie Eilish if he was given the [...]
News video: Chance The Rapper To Host New 'Punk'd'

Chance The Rapper To Host New 'Punk'd' 00:43

 The Chicago rapper will be the new host of the latest version of the prank show "Punk'd," according to his tweets. I'm hosting PUNK'D on @Quibi NO ONE IS SAFE," Chance tweeted. The original version of "Punk'd" first premiered in 2003 on MTV with host Ashton Kutcher, according to the network's...

