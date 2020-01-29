Brie and Nikki Bella's Famous Friends Congratulate Them on Their Pregnancies

Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella! The Total Bellas stars are both pregnant! Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie is...

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella Artem Chigvintsev can't see himself "living without" Nikki Bella, as he said he asked her to marry him when he realised he didn't want to spend any more of his life without her. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:08Published 2 weeks ago Nikki Bella was 'really catty' in WWE locker room Nikki Bella was 'really catty' in WWE locker room Nikki admitted the locker room was very competitive early in her career because they were all trying to make the most of limited television time in an.. Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment Duration: 00:56Published 2 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Look Back on Pregnant Brie Bella's Cutest Moments With Daughter Birdie Congratulations are in order for the Bella Twins! In an exciting double announcement earlier today, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella revealed they're both pregnant....

E! Online 6 hours ago



Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Share First Sonogram of Their Baby Nikki Bella is going to be a mama! The wrestling star and twin sister Brie Bella dropped the news on Wednesday that they are pregnant at the same time. Nikki...

E! Online 1 hour ago





Tweets about this