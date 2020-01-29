Global  

Brie and Nikki Bella's Famous Friends Congratulate Them on Their Pregnancies

E! Online Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella! The Total Bellas stars are both pregnant! Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie is...
