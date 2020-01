Greta Thunberg Gets Wax Figure In Germany, Warns Of Impostors Online

A new wax figure has been unveiled of climate change activist Greta Thunberg! The new figure displays the 17-year-old bundled up while holding her infamous sign, reading, “Skolstrejk for Klimatet”. The phrase translates from Swedish to say “school strike for the climate”. Gottfried Krüger sculpted the wax display and it can be seen at the [...]

