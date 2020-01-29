Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Sylvester Stallone Debuts Natural Gray Hair

Sylvester Stallone Debuts Natural Gray Hair

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Sylvester Stallone is switching up his style. The 73-year-old actor revealed his natural gray color on social media on Tuesday (January 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sylvester Stallone “Keep punching my friends,” he said in a short video. “Sometimes I wake up I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing. Just very true. [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock to Appear in Facebook Super Bowl Ad [Video]Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock to Appear in Facebook Super Bowl Ad

Sylvester Stallone and Chris Rock to Appear in Facebook Super Bowl Ad. It is the first time Facebook will air a commercial during the championship game. It was fantastic working with @chrisrock. We..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:11Published

Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue [Video]Sylvester Stallone surprises students visiting the Rocky statue

'Rocky' star Sylvester Stallone surprised a group of students visiting the Rocky Statue in Philadelphia.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sylvester Stallone debuts his natural grey hair

Action star Sylvester Stallone has embraced his natural grey hair and ditched his trademark black dye. The 73-year recently took to Instagram to show off his new...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

ShampaDey13

Shampa RT @republic: Sylvester Stallone ditches black dye, debuts in his natural grey look https://t.co/jeeRNWS5a4 9 hours ago

TheSecular_News

The Secular Sylvester Stallone debuts his natural grey hair https://t.co/5cHaEXwAqt https://t.co/wiw7BJbdnp 10 hours ago

republic

Republic Sylvester Stallone ditches black dye, debuts in his natural grey look https://t.co/jeeRNWS5a4 10 hours ago

YuvNewsOfficial

Yuv News Sylvester Stallone debuts his natural grey hair - https://t.co/wuTBlE3HrL https://t.co/Yn7zlAlWbo 11 hours ago

ellaarkin

Buffalonian Queen Sylvester Stallone Ditches His Trademark Black Hair Dye And Debuts All-Gray Natural Look | Celebrity Insider https://t.co/M5ChKXWzAB 17 hours ago

lauri99753391

lauri Sylvester Stallone Ditches His Trademark Black Hair Dye And Debuts All-Gray Natural Look | Celebrity Insider https://t.co/J7kfTi3kts 18 hours ago

CavalrySam

Samuel Laukkanen RT @OKMagazine: Sylvester Stallone is ditching his old look for something more natural. https://t.co/KvqTTKdzOA 18 hours ago

OKMagazine

OK! Magazine USA Sylvester Stallone is ditching his old look for something more natural. https://t.co/KvqTTKdzOA 18 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.