Sylvester Stallone Debuts Natural Gray Hair

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Sylvester Stallone is switching up his style. The 73-year-old actor revealed his natural gray color on social media on Tuesday (January 28). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Sylvester Stallone “Keep punching my friends,” he said in a short video. “Sometimes I wake up I feel like doing nothing. Just relaxing. Just very true. [...] 👓 View full article

