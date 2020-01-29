Global  

Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Share Their Baby's First Sonogram Photo!

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev are expecting their first child together, and they just shared the sonogram photo of their upcoming little one! If you don’t know, earlier today, Nikki and her sister Brie both announced they’re pregnant and their due dates are really close together! “I can’t even begin to describe to [...]
Recent related videos from verified sources

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant [Video]Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant

Nikki and Brie Bella are both pregnant - and due less than two weeks apart, but insisted it wasn't "planned".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:07Published

Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella [Video]Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev can't see himself "living without" Nikki Bella, as he said he asked her to marry him when he realised he didn't want to spend any more of his life without her.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Share First Sonogram of Their Baby

Nikki Bella is going to be a mama! The wrestling star and twin sister Brie Bella dropped the news on Wednesday that they are pregnant at the same time. Nikki...
E! Online

Brie and Nikki Bella's Famous Friends Congratulate Them on Their Pregnancies

Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella! The Total Bellas stars are both pregnant! Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem...
E! Online Also reported by •AceShowbiz

Tweets about this

joyce_macri

marilyn joyce macri RT @enews: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Share First Sonogram of Their Baby https://t.co/wDy2PDUtYZ 2 minutes ago

LKat716

Lorraine RT @JustJared: Aw! Nikki Bella & her fiance Artem Chigvintsev shared their baby's sonogram photo: https://t.co/5SMve4Z4fT 11 minutes ago

AlkatribHosen

Hosen Alkatrib I’m so excited for @BellaTwins pregnancy news especially Nikki Bella’s, but the question that is on my mind is that… https://t.co/LPpF9Kjm3q 14 minutes ago

divaswiki

divaswiki Nikki Bella was ‘nervous’ about Artem Chigvintsev romance https://t.co/p4kuQtNLuk https://t.co/jg7RnQ3jWH 17 minutes ago

enews

E! News Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Share First Sonogram of Their Baby https://t.co/wDy2PDUtYZ 21 minutes ago

oboEntertainme1

OBO Entertainment Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev share the first sonogram of their baby https://t.co/hyi7T0Ex3l https://t.co/Sah7aD5CjC 24 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Aw! Nikki Bella & her fiance Artem Chigvintsev shared their baby's sonogram photo: https://t.co/5SMve4Z4fT 33 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Share Their Baby’s First Sonogram Photo! https://t.co/zLmfctXLC4 https://t.co/ski3xMwnVo 34 minutes ago

