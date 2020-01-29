Global  

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Share First Sonogram of Their Baby

E! Online Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Nikki Bella is going to be a mama! The wrestling star and twin sister Brie Bella dropped the news on Wednesday that they are pregnant at the same time. Nikki with her first with...
Recent related videos from verified sources

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant [Video]Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant

Brie and Nikki Bella both pregnant The twins insisted they never "planned" to be expecting at the same time and are "shocked" that they will be going through the experience alongside one another. Brie..

Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella [Video]Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev can't see himself "living without" Nikki Bella, as he said he asked her to marry him when he realised he didn't want to spend any more of his life without her.

Recent related news from verified sources

Brie and Nikki Bella's Famous Friends Congratulate Them on Their Pregnancies

Congratulations are in order for Nikki Bella and Brie Bella! The Total Bellas stars are both pregnant! Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem...
Brie and Nikki Bella Announce They Are Both Pregnant

Congratulations to Nikki Bella and Brie Bella! The Total Bellas stars are BOTH pregnant! That's right, Nikki is expecting her first child with fiancé Artem...
