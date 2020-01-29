Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

WeatherTech Spends $6 Million on Super Bowl 2020 Ad to Thank Veterinarians for Saving Owner's Dog Scout!

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
David MacNeil, who owns the company WeatherTech, bought a $6 million 30-second 2020 Super Bowl commercial to thank the veterinarians who saved the life of his dog Scout. The commercial begins with the cute Golden Retriever pup and features a voiceover saying, “Hi, I’m Scout and I’m a lucky dog. And it’s not just because [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Dog gets head stuck in a basket

Dog gets head stuck in a basket 00:41

 An adorable dog went viral after getting his head stuck in a basket - having knocked out a plant from its pot in the process. The Golden Doodle, named Berkeley, was caught red handed (or red-pawed) with the basket around his neck.Berkeley was filmed laying down on a cushion next to an indoor...

Recent related videos from verified sources

This Day in History: Packers Face Chiefs in First Super Bowl [Video]This Day in History: Packers Face Chiefs in First Super Bowl

This Day in History: Packers Face Chiefs in the First Super Bowl January 15, 1967 At the Los Angeles Coliseum, the Green Bay Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 35-10. That historic..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad [Video]Trump to Spend $10 Million on Super Bowl Ad

The president's re-election campaign has purchased 60 seconds of ad time during the Feb. 2 Super Bowl.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Man buys Super Bowl ad to thank vets who saved his dog's life

David MacNeil purchased a Super Bowl commercial to highlight Scout's cancer treatment journey and raise money for the University of Wisconsin's veterinary...
CBS News

This 'lucky dog' beat cancer. His owner bought a Super Bowl ad to thank the vets.

David MacNeil says the vets at University of Wisconsin-Madison's veterinary school saved his dog's life, and he bought a Super Bowl ad to thank them.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

LALISA_LISA_MNB

LALiSA 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐮🦋 RT @JustJared: The owner of @WeatherTech spent $6 million on a #SuperBowl ad to thank the veterinary school who saved his dog Scout's life!… 4 minutes ago

CSNews2019

NFL News WeatherTech Spends $6 Million on Super Bowl 2020 Ad to Thank Veterinarians for Saving Owner's Dog Scout - National… https://t.co/d9KEqSoaDA 21 minutes ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Go #Bowl WeatherTech Spends $6 Million on Super Bowl 2020 Ad to Thank Veterinarians for Saving Owner’s Dog Scout! h… 28 minutes ago

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 🔥 #Go #Bowl WeatherTech Spends $6 Million on Super Bowl 2020 Ad to Thank Veterinarians for Saving Owner’s Dog Scout! https://t.co/RfVyrDyyAC 29 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle WeatherTech Spends $6 Million on Super Bowl 2020 Ad to Thank Veterinarians for Saving Owner’s Dog Scout!… https://t.co/NPZP8PTrmE 43 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian WeatherTech Spends $6 Million on Super Bowl 2020 Ad to Thank Veterinarians for Saving Owner’s Dog Scout!… https://t.co/bLRlqONGdV 43 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ WeatherTech Spends $6 Million on Super Bowl 2020 Ad to Thank Veterinarians for Saving Owner’s Dog Scout!… https://t.co/2taUP6Q07r 43 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com The owner of @WeatherTech spent $6 million on a #SuperBowl ad to thank the veterinary school who saved his dog Scou… https://t.co/M9IET1EzVw 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.