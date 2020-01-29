WeatherTech Spends $6 Million on Super Bowl 2020 Ad to Thank Veterinarians for Saving Owner's Dog Scout!

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

David MacNeil, who owns the company WeatherTech, bought a $6 million 30-second 2020 Super Bowl commercial to thank the veterinarians who saved the life of his dog Scout. The commercial begins with the cute Golden Retriever pup and features a voiceover saying, “Hi, I’m Scout and I’m a lucky dog. And it’s not just because [...] 👓 View full article

