Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Warcraft 3: Reforged changes how the original game works, and fans are upset

Polygon Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gamerlikesanime

JB Warcraft 3: Reforged changes how the original game works, and fans are upset https://t.co/tRBOxksinC 8 minutes ago

NerdAFShow

NerdAF RT @Polygon: Warcraft 3: Reforged changes how the original game works, and fans are upset https://t.co/au8HOIztrl https://t.co/lhW2gNt7Oj 33 minutes ago

twosheeep1

twosheeep Warcraft 3: Reforged changes how the original game works - Polygon - https://t.co/WX3Ml3vfMf 38 minutes ago

coolsandy8800

Sandy Johns Warcraft 3: Reforged changes how the original game works – Polygon https://t.co/G9wRPEYAXf 57 minutes ago

canadanewsmedia

Canadanewsmedia Warcraft 3: Reforged changes how the original game works - Polygon has been published on Canada News Media -… https://t.co/TP7vJMOj8P 1 hour ago

enewsgate

Enewsgate Feed Warcraft 3: Reforged changes how the original game works https://t.co/D2YfLnn619 https://t.co/brVsJix9X2 1 hour ago

ViridianGames

Anthony Salter Oh. I take it back. There is no 'Original Warcraft 3' any more. If you try to play it, it downloads the Reforged… https://t.co/vJ6kLdCOXq 1 hour ago

GamerMonkey_

The Gaming Monkeys Warcraft 3: Reforged changes how the original game works, and fans are upset https://t.co/Hz5jZfA6Mm 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.