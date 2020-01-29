Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz Ask Schiff: What If Obama Wanted Romney’s Son Investigated for Working for Corrupt Russian Company?
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () As senators posed questions in the impeachment trial today, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz asked a follow-up to Adam Schiff’s hypothetical about Barack Obama and Mitt Romney in 2012. Graham and Cruz asked, “In Mr. Schiff’s hypothetical, if President Obama had evidence that Mitt Romney’s son was being paid $1 million per year by a […]
Pres. Trump's ally Sen. Lindsey Graham is making the media rounds to defend the President.
He's one of the President's staunchest allies.
The President is facing an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.
The Democrats want to bring a witness against Trump: Former National Security advisor John...
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, a day after Democrats made their opening case for the removal of President Donald Trump from office said, "I don't think Joe Biden's corrupt, but I don't think he's..