Lindsey Graham, Ted Cruz Ask Schiff: What If Obama Wanted Romney’s Son Investigated for Working for Corrupt Russian Company?

Wednesday, 29 January 2020
As senators posed questions in the impeachment trial today, Lindsey Graham and Ted Cruz asked a follow-up to Adam Schiff’s hypothetical about Barack Obama and Mitt Romney in 2012. Graham and Cruz asked, “In Mr. Schiff’s hypothetical, if President Obama had evidence that Mitt Romney’s son was being paid $1 million per year by a […]
News video: Graham Talks About John Bolton

Graham Talks About John Bolton 00:40

 Pres. Trump's ally Sen. Lindsey Graham is making the media rounds to defend the President. He's one of the President's staunchest allies. The President is facing an impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. The Democrats want to bring a witness against Trump: Former National Security advisor John...

Lindsey Graham Pals With Adam Schiff Post Impeachment: ‘Very Well Spoken’

Friendly words were exchanged by Senator *Lindsey Graham* (R-SC) to Lead House Impeachment Manager *Adam Schiff* (D-CA) late Wednesday night after Day Two of...
Mediaite

Face of impeachment: Schiff sets tone with appeals to Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — In the otherwise scripted impeachment trial, it was a rare spontaneous moment: Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump’s chief...
Seattle Times


