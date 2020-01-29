Global  

Fresh Off Her Grammys Sweep, Billie Eilish Will Perform at the 2020 Oscars

E! Online Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
History in the making. 2020 is off to an amazing start for musician Billie Eilish. After sweeping the 2020 Grammys and breaking record, it was just announced that the musician will now...
News video: Billie Eilish Teases Upcoming Documentary, New Music and Being Open About Mental Health | Grammys 2020

Billie Eilish Teases Upcoming Documentary, New Music and Being Open About Mental Health | Grammys 2020 04:15

 Billie Eilish Teases Upcoming Documentary, New Music and Being Open About Mental Health | Grammys 2020

