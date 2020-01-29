Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at 2020 Oscars

#DEFENDtheUNBORN ! 👶👣👼🌹🥀🎵🎶✝️⛪🙏♥️😎🇺🇸 " #Kobe Bryant to be Honored at #Oscars Ceremony...In 2018, Bryant won the #AcademyAwards for Best Short Film for h… https://t.co/S90kBg2W6K 2 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn RT @VanityFair: Kobe Bryant, who won an Academy Award in 2018, will be honored with a special tribute at this year’s #Oscars https://t.co/… 3 hours ago

TooFab Kobe won Best Animated Short at the 2018 #Oscars for "Dear Basketball": https://t.co/gLnsZZYqAF 3 hours ago

Crystal Dandridge RT @lovebscott: Kobe Bryant to be Honored at Oscars Ceremony https://t.co/8cmn7JkWG1 4 hours ago

Gina Lawriw Kobe Bryant to be Honored at Oscars Ceremony https://t.co/Jrg4Q7yES9 via @TooFab 5 hours ago

Squires Richmond RT @GlobalGrind: Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at #Oscars According to 'E! News,' the Academy is planning to acknowledge the late NBA legend o… 6 hours ago

Ruben Rbg RT @people: Kobe Bryant to Be Honored During 2020 Oscars, Two Years After He Won for Dear Basketball https://t.co/P7qOWxAMqT 6 hours ago