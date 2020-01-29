Global  

Kobe Bryant to Be Honored at 2020 Oscars

AceShowbiz Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The NBA superstar who perished in a helicopter crash will reportedly be remembered in a special tribute at the upcoming 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony in February.
News video: The Oscars Planning Kobe Bryant Tribute, Nike Sells Out of Kobe Merchandise & Late Night Honors Basketball Legend | THR News

The Oscars Planning Kobe Bryant Tribute, Nike Sells Out of Kobe Merchandise & Late Night Honors Basketball Legend | THR News 03:50

 The Oscars Planning Kobe Bryant Tribute, Nike Sells Out of Kobe Merchandise & Late Night Honors Basketball Legend | THR News

