Kobe Bryant to Be Remembered During Super Bowl 2020 Tribute

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
The 2020 Super Bowl will be paying tribute to the late Kobe Bryant. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced that the organization is planning to honor the late basketball star during the upcoming football game, according to several reporters at the Super Bowl press conference on Wednesday (January 29). As of right now, no other details [...]
News video: Kobe Bryant to be honored at the Super Bowl

Kobe Bryant to be honored at the Super Bowl 01:20

 Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who lost their lives over the weekend in a helicopter crash.

