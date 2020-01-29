Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show

Newly minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish will perform live at the Oscars ceremony next month, organizers said on Wednesday, raising speculation she may debut her recording of the new James Bond movie theme song.



