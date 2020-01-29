Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show

Global  

Reuters Wednesday, 29 January 2020
Newly minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish will perform live at the Oscars ceremony next month, organizers said on Wednesday, raising speculation she may debut her recording of the new James Bond movie theme song.
Finneas Talks Creating New 'James Bond' Song With Billie Eilish on the Road & Being Starstruck Meeting Billy Joel Armstrong | Gr

On the red carpet at the 2020 Grammy Awards, Finneas discussed working on new music with Billie Eilish on the road and why meeting Billy Joel Armstrong was so special to him.

Billie Eilish Reveals Thoughts About Her Fans With Gayle King Ahead Of Tonight's GRAMMY Special

Gayle King interviews the top names in music ahead of Sunday's GRAMMY Awards, and shares special insights from young superstar Billie Eilish. The full interview airs Thursday night at 10 p.m. on CBS2.

