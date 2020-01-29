Blake Lively: All her best red carpet looks

Blake Lively changes up her look in a sweet floral dress while leaving her hotel in New York City on Monday evening (January 27). The 32-year-old actress paired...

Gwen Stefani Wears Shells on Her Dress at Grammys 2020 with Blake Shelton! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton walk the red carpet together at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday (January 26) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The power...

Just Jared 3 days ago Also reported by • E! Online

