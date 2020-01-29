'Lethal Weapon 5' in the Works with Mel Gibson & Danny Glover Returning!
Wednesday, 29 January 2020 () There’s another Lethal Weapon in the works! Producer Dan Lin confirmed that Lethal Weapon 5 is close to happening during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter – and Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as well as director Richard Donner are coming back. “We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie,” Dan said. “And [Richard] [...]
Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to Star in ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ The news has been confirmed by producer Dan Lin. Lin served as executive producer for the 'Lethal Weapon' television series. He and Richard Donner, who directed and produced the previous four films, are working on bringing the action buddy...