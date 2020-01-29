Global  

'Lethal Weapon 5' in the Works with Mel Gibson & Danny Glover Returning!

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
There’s another Lethal Weapon in the works! Producer Dan Lin confirmed that Lethal Weapon 5 is close to happening during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter – and Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as well as director Richard Donner are coming back. “We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie,” Dan said. “And [Richard] [...]
News video: Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to Star in ‘Lethal Weapon 5’

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to Star in ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ 01:03

 Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to Star in ‘Lethal Weapon 5’ The news has been confirmed by producer Dan Lin. Lin served as executive producer for the 'Lethal Weapon' television series. He and Richard Donner, who directed and produced the previous four films, are working on bringing the action buddy...

Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to star in Lethal Weapon 5 [Video]Mel Gibson and Danny Glover to star in Lethal Weapon 5

A fifth 'Lethal Weapon' movie is set to be made with original cast members Mel Gibson and Danny Glover returning to the buddy cop franchise, according to Dan Lin, who produced the television adaption.

Cancelled TV of 2019: From The OA & Jessica Jones to Vikings, Lethal Weapon & everything in between [Video]Cancelled TV of 2019: From The OA & Jessica Jones to Vikings, Lethal Weapon & everything in between

Cancelled TV of 2019: From The OA & Jessica Jones to Vikings, Lethal Weapon & everything in between

Mel Gibson to star in Lethal Weapon 5


