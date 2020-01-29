'Lethal Weapon 5' in the Works with Mel Gibson & Danny Glover Returning!

Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

There’s another Lethal Weapon in the works! Producer Dan Lin confirmed that Lethal Weapon 5 is close to happening during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter – and Mel Gibson and Danny Glover as well as director Richard Donner are coming back. “We’re trying to make the last Lethal Weapon movie,” Dan said. “And [Richard] [...] 👓 View full article

