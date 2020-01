Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ( 1 day ago )

George Mackay and Dean-Charles Chapman step out together for the 2020 Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours held at The Langham Hotel on Wednesday night (January 29) in London, England. The two stars of 1917 were joined at the event by Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophie Cookson, Alice Eve, Bel Powley, Chiwetel Eliofor, Alex Wolff, Erin Doherty, [...] 👓 View full article