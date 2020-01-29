Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nikki Bella Rubs Her Belly After Announcing She's Pregnant!

Just Jared Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
Nikki Bella is showing off her pregnant belly! The 36-year-old reality star stepped out to run a few errands on Wednesday afternoon (January 29) in Los Angeles. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nikki Bella Nikki dressed her tiny baby bump in a red, mesh top and black leggings as stepped out for the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella [Video]Artem Chigvintsev: I don't want to live without Nikki Bella

Artem Chigvintsev can't see himself "living without" Nikki Bella, as he said he asked her to marry him when he realised he didn't want to spend any more of his life without her.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published

Nikki Bella was 'really catty' in WWE locker room [Video]Nikki Bella was 'really catty' in WWE locker room

Nikki Bella was 'really catty' in WWE locker room Nikki admitted the locker room was very competitive early in her career because they were all trying to make the most of limited television time in an..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:56Published


Tweets about this

TeaSis001

Here4myQueens RT @JustJared: Pregnant Nikki Bella spends the day running a few errands! https://t.co/5voabX2Ciw 10 minutes ago

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Nikki Bella Rubs Her Belly After Announcing She’s Pregnant! https://t.co/tohuThmPb0 https://t.co/2tVBoN2bs2 37 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Nikki Bella Rubs Her Belly After Announcing She’s Pregnant! https://t.co/L3TCYB2VEX https://t.co/6f15cComsB 37 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Nikki Bella Rubs Her Belly After Announcing She’s Pregnant! https://t.co/aufTjiPAT3 https://t.co/0MXeqrqLeX 37 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Pregnant Nikki Bella spends the day running a few errands! https://t.co/5voabX2Ciw 41 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.