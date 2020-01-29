Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

ABC News' Matt Gutman Suspended Over False Kobe Bryant Crash Report

E! Online Wednesday, 29 January 2020 ()
One journalist is being forced to take a time-out after covering Kobe Bryant's death. ABC News has suspended chief national correspondent Matt Gutman after he speculated on-air that...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Kobe Bryant Crash: What Went Wrong?

Kobe Bryant Crash: What Went Wrong? 03:15

 NTSB investigators are pouring over the helicopter crash site in Calabasas, searching for clues about what brought down the NBA legend's flight. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kobe Bryant Tragedy Inspiring #GirlDad Movement Between Fathers, Daughters [Video]Kobe Bryant Tragedy Inspiring #GirlDad Movement Between Fathers, Daughters

Kobe Bryant's love for his four daughters was evident, and he even referred to himself as a proud "Girl Dad." Now the phrase is catching on, inspiring celebrities and many other fathers to celebrate..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:11Published

'Do it for Kobe:' Wisconsin 10-year-old makes game-winning shot [VIDEO] [Video]'Do it for Kobe:' Wisconsin 10-year-old makes game-winning shot [VIDEO]

We've seen hundreds of tributes to the late Kobe Bryant, but one that just happened on a youth basketball court in the town of Merton took all sorts of Mamba magic.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

News Brief: Impeachment Trial, Kobe Bryant, Coronavirus Spreads

The Senate impeachment trial enters its second week. Retired NBA star Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash. And, public health officials are trying to figure...
NPR

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter Crash

BREAKING: NBA Icon Kobe Bryant Killed In California Helicopter CrashThe entire world is in shock right now. Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar and NBA icon Kobe Bryant has reportedly died. Big Facts: According to reports, the...
SOHH Also reported by •IndiaTimesE! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Victor_Cass

Victor Cass RT @CNN: ABC News has suspended Matt Gutman, chief national correspondent, for an inaccurate statement he made on-air Sunday following the… 54 seconds ago

Cornell_DB_13

Arshad Abdul-Rasheed RT @newyscruggs: ABC News suspends correspondent over erroneous report on Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/wRXk27OMRO 2 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Matt Gutman suspended by ABC for false report about Kobe Bryant's family - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/5jIcI4RgMO 3 minutes ago

OnARoll_Winning

ᏇℐℕℕℐℕᎶ ЅᏆℛℰᎯᏦ™️🎲 RT @bsouthern: ABC News suspends correspondent over erroneous report on Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/cyBtIcB38l 12 minutes ago

chrisnjlow

@Dallas$portsLife RT @mr_jasonjones: Don't rush to be first, strive to be accurate. ABC News suspends correspondent over erroneous report on Kobe Bryant cr… 19 minutes ago

i_destiny

Destiny Nesbitt RT @brianstelter: ABC: "Reporting the facts accurately is the cornerstone of our journalism. As he acknowledged on Sunday, Matt Gutman's in… 19 minutes ago

Chicasa

Bohemian chick RT @awfulannouncing: ABC News has suspended Matt Gutman after his erroneous report Sunday that all four of Kobe Bryant's children were on t… 22 minutes ago

wlabovitz

Bill Labovitz ABC News suspends correspondent over erroneous report on Kobe Bryant crash https://t.co/u5Ocs7pT3X 23 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.