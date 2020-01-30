Global  

Abigail Disney calls Kobe Bryant ‘a rapist’ and is swiftly met with backlash

FOXNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Disney is being taken to task for her remarks in which she acknowledged in her tweet on Wednesday that she waited to speak on Bryant’s death because she wanted time to pass, before issuing her decree.
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Disney Heiress: Kobe Bryant 'Not A God', Rape Allegations

Disney Heiress: Kobe Bryant 'Not A God', Rape Allegations 00:36

 Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Refinery29 Disney heiress Abigail Disney spoke out in two-dozen tweets Saturday about the late Kobe Bryant's 2003 rape allegations. The allegations never made it to trial, and though Bryant said the sex was consensual, he eventually apologized to his accuser, The New...

siyabulela131

Siyabulela William RT @siyabulela131: Abigail Disney calls Kobe Bryant 'a rapist,' is swiftly met with backlash https://t.co/K2rJEs3YFg via @nypost #news #lik… 4 hours ago

CalmRizing

Life is for the Living Why Now! Let’s protest Disney Land and World... don’t go there! https://t.co/BHU5DHC6MA 7 hours ago

carl_barth

Carl We shouldn't talk about that! Abigail Disney calls Kobe Bryant 'a rapist,' is swiftly met with backlash https://t.co/LmLewv5gdj via @nypost 20 hours ago

latham_annette

Annette Latham Abigail Disney calls Kobe Bryant 'a rapist,' is swiftly met with backlash https://t.co/Te8S5UBWvM via @nypost 1 day ago

millenialbridge

The Millennial Bridge Disney Heiress Calls Kobe Bryant A Rapist On Twitter - Abigail Disney @abigaildisney I h... - You have more than… https://t.co/zceM4kf2Qb 1 day ago

PACRACKZ901

PACRACKZ Disney Heiress ‘Abigail Disney’ calls Kobe Bryant a rapist in Tweet 😳 https://t.co/jaicZj2MKb https://t.co/FDV2ORB9c2 1 day ago

TH50335438

TH Watch "✅ Abigail Disney calls Kobe Bryant ‘a rapist’ and is swiftly met with backlash" on YouTube https://t.co/U83HLRiKit take her down 1 day ago

Hyperbole

Meg Oliver I aree with Disney However, for the sake of his family, I think it is too soon to mention this sordid detail about… https://t.co/BEngENv0Sp 2 days ago

